Dick Drummond, a.k.a. the original Ricardo from Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant, is celebrating his 85th birthday on July 7. Dick’s daughters, Sandy (Jay) Wolfe, Judy (Jay) Daniell and Kristy Drummond, along with his 10 grandkids, Jade (Bill) Lafleur, Jordan (Larissa) Wolfe, Taylor (Chris Hillis) Wolfe, Megan Daniell, Molly Daniell, Rachel (John) Torrey, Amber (Nate) Chohon, Kyle Drummond, Dedra (Travis) Mucha and Derek Drummond and 12 great-grandkids Knox, Lola, Vivi, Hudson, Olivia, Scarlet, Avery, Maddux, Kayda, Maylie, Kenzie and Jameson, invite you to celebrate Dick!
Cards will reach Dick at 1102 Madill, Lot 14, Keystone, SD 57751.