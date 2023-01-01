Diane Kimble

Diane Kimble will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, Jan. 13. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

Cards will reach her at 810 Prospect Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

