Dennis Patterson will be celebrating his 80th birthday. His family is hosting an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran School gym (600 Nutmeg St., Stanton) in his honor.
August “Bud” Klug will celebrate his 93rd birthday on April 24, and you are invited to help him celebrate by showering him with birthday cards in his honor!
Luella Smith will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, April 23. She has been blessed with two children, Cindy Ganskow of Norfolk and Roger Filsinger of Donna, Texas. She also has stepchildren Mike (Claudia) Parker, Leslie (Terry) Williams, Sarah Amorese of Colorado, Susan Smith, Da…
Donna Hank will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 4. Her children, Rick and Karen Hank, Jack and Nancy Hank and Brian and Diane Sullivan, are requesting a card shower for the nonagenarian!
Walter “Wally” Muhs of Stanton will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, April 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Divots, 4200 Norfolk Ave. Wally works at Husk Trading and is married to Joyce (Milke) Muhs. He was previously married to the late Mickey (Hartmann) Muhs. His family…
Pat Riley will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 26. Her family is requesting a card shower to celebrate her special day.