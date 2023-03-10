Delores Hansen will be celebrating her 89th birthday on Sunday, March 26. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Cards will reach her at the Stanton Health Center, 301 17th St., Room 303, Stanton, NE 68779.
Tags
In other news
Jeanie Barry celebrated her 95th birthday on Thursday, March 9. She has been blessed with five children, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and a host of wonderful friends.
Please join Rose Delp's family in celebrating her 93rd birthday with an open house on Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Norfolk YMCA, 301 W. Benjamin Ave. Please us the west doors.
Happy 80th birthday Rosemary, we love you! Rosemary Nordhues will turn 80 on Saturday, April 1. Her husband, Dennis, and family are requesting a card shower and special wishes to help her celebrate.
Please help celebrate Jo Anne Duhachek's 90th birthday with a card shower and open house. Jo Anne was long-time teacher in Battle Creek, Newman Grove and numerous country schools in the Madison County area. She taught thousands of children from Kindergarten through 12th grade throughout her career.
Please join us in celebrating Billy Schlueter's 85th birthday on Thursday, March 16. Let's make his day special and shower him with cards.
The family of Luetta “Lou” Deck is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 19. Cards may be sent to Lou Deck P.O. Box 178, Hoskins, NE 68740.