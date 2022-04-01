Delmer Pufahl will be celebrating his 85th birthday on April 9. His wife, Betty Pufahl, and family, Karen and Mitch Nielsen of Madison, Daniel and Karen Pufahl of Stanton, the late Darrel Pufahl of Norfolk, Kathy and Ryan Plisek of Norfolk, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, would like you to stop by the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1100 Georgia Ave., Norfolk, and wish him a happy birthday from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
If unable to attend, cards with a memory shared will reach him at his home, 1704 Sheridan Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.