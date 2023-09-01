Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Delilah Reed Karel will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Monday, Sept. 4. A card shower is being requested in her honor. Cards will reach her at 915 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Mary (Lueninghoener Husmann) Sorensen is requesting a card shower in her honor. She will turn 100 on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Delilah Reed Karel will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Monday, Sept. 4. A card shower is being requested in her honor. Cards will reach her at 915 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Roger Casselman will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 3. Roger's family and friends are invited to help him celebrate at a gathering in his honor.
We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form.