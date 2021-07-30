Delbert Scheffler

Delbert Scheffler will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Aug. 5. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.

Family includes his wife, Joyce; Clayton and Vicki, and Cheri Wichman.

Cards will reach him at 2306 S. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Patti Siebert

The family of Patti (Schnebel) Siebert request a card shower for her 85th birthday on Aug. 5. Members of her family include her husband, Ed; daughters Barb (Bob) O’Rourke of Lakewood Colo., Jaci (Rob) Heldenbrand of Omaha and Chris (Mark) Hysell of Atkinson; along with six grandchildren and …

Ellis Schrunk

The family of Ellis Schrunk is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Aug. 1.

Pat Schmit

The family of Pat Schmit wishes to honor her with a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 4. She is a former long-time resident of Norfolk. Her family includes her husband, Jerry; her children, Fr. Stan Schmit of Howells, Renee Schmit of Olathe, Kan., Chris and Missy Schmit of L…

Lila Splittgerber

The family of Lila Splittgerber would like to honor her 90th birthday with an open house. The event will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Table Coffee House, 203 Main St., Wayne. No gifts, please.

Darlene Mandl

Family and friends of the gracious and wonderful little Bohemian, Ms. Darlene Mandl, are invited to share in the celebration of her 90th birthday on Aug. 2. We welcome you to join us in the power of this card shower.

Carolyn Randle

The family and friends of Carolyn “Ruth” Randle are requesting a card shower for her 90th Birthday on July 26. They are also hosting a party at Whiskey River Saloon in Madison on July 24 in her honor, starting at 5 p.m.

Marie Byram

Marie (Rix) Byram will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 24. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Juline Gall

The family of Juline Gall is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on July 21. Her family includes Arlen (Marla) Gall of Hadar, Carol (Darrell) Thelen of Norfolk, Beverly Cram, Diane (Stan) Gierhan and Duane and (Bonnie) Gall, all of Lincoln. She is grandma to 14 grandchildr…

Daniel Roberts

The family of Daniel Bruce Roberts wishes to honor him with a card shower to celebrate his 80th birthday on July 27.