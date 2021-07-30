Delbert Scheffler

...DEGRADED AIR QUALITY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND DUE TO WILDFIRE
SMOKE...
WHAT...Wildfire Smoke will cause degraded air quality, with
periods of unhealthy air quality expected.
WHERE...Smoke is impacting a large area, but this statement
focuses on eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Generally, the air
quality will be the worst in northern parts of this area.
WHEN....Widespread smoke is expected on Friday, with a likelihood
for periods of smoky conditions and degraded air quality to
continue through the weekend.
IMPACTS...The smoke will cause unhealthy air quality at times and
may cause health impacts. This may be especially impactful for
individuals with respiratory problems, elderly, and young
children.
HEALTH INFORMATION...Those with health conditions sensitive to
air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. During times
of unhealthy air quality, those sensitive to air quality should
consider moving indoors or altering plans to reduce exposure to
the smoky air. Others may want to consider the impacts of the
expected poor air quality when planning and participating in
outdoor activities and adjust as necessary, especially during
periods of unhealthy air quality.
For the most recent update on air quality across the region,
please visit airnow.gov, and your local health department web
pages.