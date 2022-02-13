DeEtte Jenkins

DeEtte Jenkins will turn 90 years old on Feb. 28. Her children, Allen, Georgia and Dave, invite you to help her celebrate with a card shower.

Cards will reach her at 6021 Grand Lodge Ave., Apt 112A, Papillion, NE 68133.

Tags

In other news

Faye Austin

Faye Austin

Faye Austin will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Feb. 16. Please join her family in wishing her a happy birthday with a card shower.

DeEtte Jenkins

DeEtte Jenkins

DeEtte Jenkins will turn 90 years old on Feb. 28. Her children, Allen, Georgia and Dave, invite you to help her celebrate with a card shower.