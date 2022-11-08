David Santee

David “Dave” Santee is turning 75 on Saturday, Nov. 12. His wife, Delva, daughters Sara and Ashley and grandsons Dillon and Gavin ask your help in celebrating this great guy by showering him with birthday wishes. Cards can be sent to 402 S. 8th St, Norfolk, NE 68701.
In other news
Claribel Wulf will celebrate her 98th birthday on Nov. 11. A card shower is requested in her honor. Claribel would love to hear from you.
Barbara Ellsworth of Norfolk will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Her family would like to invite those of you who know and love her as much as they do to participate in a card shower in her honor.
Carol Thompson of Norfolk will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 19. An open house honoring her will be held that day from 1-4 p.m. in the Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church on 4th and Philip, Norfolk.
Ivan Farlin will celebrate his 95th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Ivan’s family includes his daughter, Deb (Dan) Sohl, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Sandra "Sandy" (Braasch) Brahmer is celebrating her 78th birthday on Nov. 10. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Sandy has lived in Norfolk the majority of her life. Cards will reach her at 301 N. 8th, Norfolk, NE 68701.