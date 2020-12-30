Happy 80th birthday to Darrel Marshall of Norfolk on Dec. 29. Instead of a party, his kids request that you send a card to wish him a happy birthday. We are telling Dad that you only turn 80 once.
Dale Finkral of Battle Creek will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 4. His children, Shane (Patsy) Finkral, Troy (Deb) Finkral and Ronda Seyl, are hosting a card shower in his honor.
The families of Dale Reinke and Donna Johnson are requesting card showers for the twins, who will be 80 years old on Jan. 6.
The family of Barbara (Glaubius) Brahmer of Wisner invites family and friends to help her celebrate her 80th birthday on Jan. 4 with a card shower. Her family includes children Cathy (Jerry) Erb and Dwight (Kris) Brahmer, all of Wisner. She also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Udell Podliska, formerly of Norfolk, is celebrating his 80th birthday on Dec. 29. The family would love to have you send him a card to 1916 11th St., Columbus, NE 68601, or call him on his birthday at 402-640-0488. Share a special memory as well as to just “make his day!”
The family of Floyd Bloom wishes to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday. Floyd was born on Jan. 3, 1931.
Bill Borer of Norfolk will celebrate his 80th birthday on Dec. 29. He was born in Madison in 1940 and worked at the Norfolk Daily News for 40 years.
The family of Marilyn Wahl Hass invites family and friends to help her celebrate her 80th birthday on Dec. 29 with a card shower.
The family of John Frey would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24, 2020.