The family of Darlene Schueth is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 7. Cards can reach her at 100 S. Pine St., Room 208, Tilden NE, 68781.
The family of Laura Jean Hagge is requesting a card shower in honor of their loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in celebration of her 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 4. Laura Jean’s family includes Rod and Carla Hagge of Santa Rosa, Calif., Rod and Rhonda Erwin of Osmond, Rick …