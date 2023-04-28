An open house and card shower is being held for Darlene Reuter's 90th birthday on Saturday, May 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk 68701. If unable to attend, cards can be sent to the same address.
In honor of her 80th birthday, the family of Barbara (Snyder) Hawk would like to invite you to an open house on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Rex Theatre, 225 Windom St., Orchard.
The family of Don Cherington would love to shower him with cards for his 90th birthday on Tuesday, May 9.
Don Munger, formerly of Newman Grove, will celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, May 13. A card shower has been requested in his honor.
The family of Shirley Groninger of Norfolk would like to honor her with a card shower for her 88th birthday on Monday, May 1. Her family of six daughters includes Debbie (Gary) Brenner of Merriam, Kan., Julie (Dan) Davis and Tina (Rod) Hampton, all of Omaha, Lisa (Doug) Parks, Maria (Ed) O’H…