The family of Darlene Freudenburg is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Friday, Dec. 16. Her family includes her late husband, Earl; their children, the late Jon Freudenburg and wife Janina of Fort Worth, Texas, Jane and husband Jack Richardson of Sanger, Texas, and Sue and husband Mark Miller of Madison; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Birthday wishes may be sent to her at Arbor Care Center Countryside, 703 N. Main St., Madison, NE 68748. Thanks for making her birthday extra special!