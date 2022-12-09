Darlene Freudenburg

The family of Darlene Freudenburg is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday on Friday, Dec. 16. Her family includes her late husband, Earl; their children, the late Jon Freudenburg and wife Janina of Fort Worth, Texas, Jane and husband Jack Richardson of Sanger, Texas, and Sue and husband Mark Miller of Madison; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes may be sent to her at Arbor Care Center Countryside, 703 N. Main St., Madison, NE 68748. Thanks for making her birthday extra special!

The family of Carole (Wantoch) Kopietz is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Saturday, Dec. 17. Her family includes her children, Deb (Neal) Neidig of Madison, Denton (Reba) Kopietz of Gainesville, Ga., Kevin Kopietz of Poplar, Mont., and Kris (Dick) Huddle of Madison,…

Lorna (Engelbart) Schuster of Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will celebrate her 90th birhtday on Dec. 12. Her family includes four daughters, Marva and Dale Dreyer, Debbie and Bruce Hoehne, Lyla and Dale Kallhoff and Danita and Brian Drenkow, along with 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Dwight Bloomquist of Wausa is celebrating his 90th birthday. His family invites everyone to an open house to celebrate this special occasion on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Wausa Senior Center from 9-11 a.m. for coffee and rolls.