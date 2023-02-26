A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Pinnt’s 90th birthday on Friday, March 3.
Cards will reach him at 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., #806, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $9.99 per month
Access all content on our website for 48 hours
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A card shower is being requested in honor of Dale Pinnt’s 90th birthday on Friday, March 3.
The family of Lee Peterson of Norfolk is requesting a card shower in honor of her 96th birthday. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1927.
Please join the family of Elaine (Schellpeper) Bermel of Randolph as they celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, March 5, with a card shower.
The family of Jera (Robinson) Johnson of Norfolk would like to request a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Wednesday, March 8. Her family includes her husband, LeRoy; their daughters, Shelly Kudera, Joni Schacher, Theresa (Ryan) Bilstein and Ellen Werner (friend); along with five …