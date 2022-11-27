Dale Benson of Norfolk will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Friday, Dec. 2. His family is requesting a card shower in his honor.
Cards will reach him at 1701 Riverside Blvd., Apt. 54, Norfolk, NE 68701. He would love to hear from you.
An open house will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hoskins Community Building to celebrate Myron Deck's 90th birthday. Myron grew up on a farm by Hoskins and married Luetta Hartmann on March 25, 1951. They raised three boys, Doug (Beth) Deck, Scott (Nancy) Deck and Skip Deck…