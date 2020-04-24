Craig Forsberg

Craig Forsberg will celebrate his 50th birthday on May 7, 2020. Birthdays are a big deal for him! (And COVID-19 is changing all that). Craig knows a lot of people from Mosaic, ILC and his paper route. He’d love to hear from you! He also loves “surprises” in cards! (Only if you are able, would you consider including $1? Please, no more than that!)

Let’s send lots of mail to: Craig Forsberg, 1103 Blaine St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

We love you, Craig! Dad (Dennis), Mike and Kim, and Becky Forsberg; Mason, Makayla, Megan, Miles and Blake.

Theresa Wegner

The family of Theresa Wegner is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 29.

Craig Forsberg

Don Eggen

The family of Don Eggen is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on April 25.

Shirley Groninger

The family of Shirley Groninger is requesting a card shower for her 85th birthday on May 1. Cards can be sent to her at 1013 Queen City Blvd., #B, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Frances Shapiro

Help celebrate Frances Shapiro’s 100th birthday on Sunday, April 26, by sending her a card. Fran was born and raised in Norfolk. She was a community leader and was a long time business owner of the Golden Rule Store.

Bob Simpson

This wonderful man, Bob Simpson, is turning 89 years young on April 19. His daughter, Karen, is requesting a card shower to send him happy birthday wishes.

JoAnn Cech

Happy birthday, Mom! This beautiful lady, JoAnn Cech, is turning 85 years young on April 16. Her family is requesting to shower her with cards and birthday wishes. Cards may be sent to her at 900 Andys North Shore Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Rona Rotherham

The family of Rona “Eileen” Rotherham would is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on April 10.

Judy Kerkman

The family of Judy Kerkman of Clearwater would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on April 12.