Connie Murphy

The family of Connie Murphy is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Oct. 10.

Cards will reach him at Box 215, Stuart, NE 68780.

Ray Oberle

Ray Oberle will be celebrating his 98th birthday on Oct. 3! His family is requesting a card shower in this honor. Cards can be sent to Stanton Healthcare, 301 17th St., Stanton NE 68779.

Weldon Marotz

Weldon Marotz will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 12. An open house honoring Weldon will be held at the Stanton VFW Club on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4 p.m.

Betty Cunningham

The family of Betty Cunningham is requesting a card shower for her 95th birthday on Oct. 13.

Lynne Rowan

Please join family in celebrating Lynne Rowan's 85th birthday during an open house on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2-5 p.m. at Divot Lodge and Suites in the Madison room.

