The family of Connie Hintz is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, April 7. Cards may be sent to The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Connie married Garold Hintz and together they have four sons, Tom (Shelli), Tim (Deb) and Tracey (Sara), all of Norfolk, and Todd (Peg) of Meadow Grove. She has six grandchildren, Jared, Kendyl, Courtney, Heide, Zach and Colten, and one great-grandchild due in May. Connie has had many accomplishments with Hintz Melons, Walmart store manager and one of the founders of Poppy's Pumpkin Patch to name just a few. Help us in making this a very special day!

Happy 80th birthday, Rosemary, we love you! Rosemary Nordhues will turn 80 on Saturday, April 1. Her husband, Dennis, and family are requesting a card shower and special wishes to help her celebrate.

The family of William “Bill” Stonacek is planning a 90th birthday party on Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pierce County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 622 N. Brown St., Pierce. No gifts, please. Entertainment will be The Happy Accordions Polka Band from Clarkson. Bill's birthday is April 24.

Bill Hintz of Pierce will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday, March 26. If you would like to wish him a happy birthday, cards will reach him at 54495 851 Road, Pierce NE 68767.