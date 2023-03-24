The family of Connie Hintz is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Friday, April 7. Cards may be sent to The Meadows, 500 S. 18th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Connie married Garold Hintz and together they have four sons, Tom (Shelli), Tim (Deb) and Tracey (Sara), all of Norfolk, and Todd (Peg) of Meadow Grove. She has six grandchildren, Jared, Kendyl, Courtney, Heide, Zach and Colten, and one great-grandchild due in May. Connie has had many accomplishments with Hintz Melons, Walmart store manager and one of the founders of Poppy's Pumpkin Patch to name just a few. Help us in making this a very special day!