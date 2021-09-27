The family of Cleone Brenneman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 4. Her family includes Connie and Paul Bichlmeier, Dan Brenneman, Sherri Aldag, Karen Brenneman and Lois Brenneman, wife of the late Tom Brenneman; grandchildren Heidi, Andrew, Preston, Paige and Parker Brenneman, Dalton (Sara) Bichlmeier, Jay, Travis (Morgan) Aldag and Kendra (Robbie) Nickeson; and 10 great-grandchildren, Sean Monroe, Taylynn, Paisley, and Blakely Aldag, Peyton, Kendall and Deklyn Aldag, Mia Nickeson, Aleahya and Lyla Brenneman. Cards may reach Cleone at 211 S. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.