Clarence Kramer will celebrate his 90th birthday on May 27. Clarence and his wife, Lorraine, raised three children, Craig and Joan Kramer of Omaha, Susan and Mark Peterson of Gothenburg and Sheryl and Darin Berglund of Austin, Minn. They have five grandchildren. Clarence worked 41½ years at the Norfolk Daily News as an office manager.
The family of Shirley (Kemper) Meyer is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on May 31. Shirley and the late Glenn Meyer had four children: Brent (Judy) Meyer of Kearney, Crystal (Roger) Schwartz of Howells, Colby (Mindy) Meyer of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Shad Meyer of Weathe…
William “Bill” Borgmann of Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will turn 70 on June 7. Bill would be so happy to hear from friends, relatives and all who wish to celebrate him with cards, even if the cards are late. He’ll spend his birthday with his family in Omaha: Abby and Emily, Emily’s partner,…
Polly Unkel will celebrate her 80th birthday on June 6. Polly’s family includes her husband, Orand; daughter Kelli (Donald) Svitak of Norfolk; and grandchildren Kimberly (fiancé Dylan Puls) Svitak of Hoskins and Melissa (Tyler) Bates of Norfolk.
The family of Lucille Gesell would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on June 7. Her family includes her daughter, Pam Dede; sons Tom (Vicki), Scott (Betty), Greg (Jody) and Phil (Cheryl); along with 12 grandchildren and 10½ great-grandchildren.
Peg Emory’s birthday is May 21, and says she’s proud to reach 80! She’s lived in Norfolk for many years and is healthy and happy, enjoying retirement so much!
Marie Kimball’s family is requesting a card shower to honor her 90th birthday in May. Marie and her late husband, Wayne, were blessed with four children: Bruce Kimball of Norfolk, Karen (Bert) Eisenbraun of Norfolk, Susan Kimball of Omaha and Terry (Heather) Kimball of St. Louis, Mo. Marie h…
Terry O’Gorman will celebrate his 80th birthday on May 30, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Send a greeting, a good memory or card to 234 Levee Trail, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049. We love you, Dad and Papa!
The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 101st birthday on May 15, 2021.