The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 101st birthday on May 15, 2021.
Clair was born in Traer, Iowa, where he grew up on the family farm. His family moved to El Cajon, Calif., in the 1930’s and there he met Lura, the love of his life, and his wife of almost 80 years. Clair served in the South Pacific during WWII as Sargent of a 90mm gun crew.
Clair and Lura are amazing people who still enjoy time with their family, which now includes four great-great-grandchildren.
Your notes and cards have helped them get through this difficult year. Many thanks for remembering them.
Cards will reach Clair at the Wayne Country View, 811 E. 14th St., Wayne, NE 68787.