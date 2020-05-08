The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 100th birthday on May 15, 2020.

Clair was born in Traer, Iowa, where he spent his early years. He remembers helping his father farm with horses.

During the 1930s, Clair’s family moved to California where he met the love of his life — his wife, Lura. Their wedding took place three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Clair served in the South Pacific during WW II as Sargent of a 90mm gun crew.

Clair built the home in California where he and Lura lived and where Lura played as a child in her father’s orange orchards. Their daughters were born in that very special home. Later they moved to a Nebraska farm and to the Wayne area where the couple lived and worked and raised their daughters. In retirement, the couple made happy memories camping with friends and at home in Winside.

Clair and Lura are amazing people who still enjoy time with their family — including four great-great grandchildren. Many thanks for thinking of them!

Cards will reach Clair at Country View Assisted Living, 811 E. 14th St., Room 210, Wayne, NE 68787.

Bev “Bobbi” Brooks was born in Norfolk on May 8, 1940. She was a long-time hairdresser of over 46 years.

Marilyn Glaser celebrated her 80th birthday on May 7. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Happy 80th birthday on May 7, Marilyn Heier! We are so thankful for the wonderful and loving Christian wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma you are! Your kids and grandkids love to play marbles and cards at your house and treasure the gifts you’ve made for us over the years. We love you more…

Ma. Mom. Mommy. Grandma! Donna Short is turning the big 7-0 on May 4! Happy 70th birthday, we hope you have a great day!

Please help Duane Hansen, formerly of Stanton, celebrate his 87th birthday with a card shower. Duane was born May 11, 1933, on the family farm north of Stanton where he lived for 79 years until entering the Veterans Home. He was married for 54 years to Lois Kristine who passed away in 2012. …

The family of Ambra R. Morris would like to honor her with a card shower for her 100th birthday on May 10, 2020. A family gathering will happen at a later date.

The family of LeRoy Wortman is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on May 9. Cards can be sent to him at 52547 858 Road, Neligh, NE 68756.

The family of Theresa Wegner is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 29.