The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 100th birthday on May 15, 2020.
Clair was born in Traer, Iowa, where he spent his early years. He remembers helping his father farm with horses.
During the 1930s, Clair’s family moved to California where he met the love of his life — his wife, Lura. Their wedding took place three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Clair served in the South Pacific during WW II as Sargent of a 90mm gun crew.
Clair built the home in California where he and Lura lived and where Lura played as a child in her father’s orange orchards. Their daughters were born in that very special home. Later they moved to a Nebraska farm and to the Wayne area where the couple lived and worked and raised their daughters. In retirement, the couple made happy memories camping with friends and at home in Winside.
Clair and Lura are amazing people who still enjoy time with their family — including four great-great grandchildren. Many thanks for thinking of them!
Cards will reach Clair at Country View Assisted Living, 811 E. 14th St., Room 210, Wayne, NE 68787.