Clair Ohlrich

Happy 83rd birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 30, to a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather to many, Clair Ohlrich.

Anyone else wanting to wish him a happy birthday can send cards to Clair Ohlrich, 600 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

