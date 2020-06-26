Chuck Henkel is turning 80 on July 7. His family would like your help in celebrating him on this monumentous occasion with a card shower.
Please send cards to 1614 N. 61st St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
The family of Jim Bush wish to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday on July 2. His family includes Valerie and Greg Stoj of Omaha and Brad and Kimberlee Bush and their children, Lauren, Morgan, Kayla and Lawton of Colorado Springs.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the 90th birthday of Marvin Lundquist at an open house Sunday, July 5, at the Pioneer Homes Community Room, 500 P St., Neligh, from 2-4 p.m.
Dick Drummond, a.k.a. the original Ricardo from Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant, is celebrating his 85th birthday on July 7. Dick’s daughters, Sandy (Jay) Wolfe, Judy (Jay) Daniell and Kristy Drummond, along with his 10 grandkids, Jade (Bill) Lafleur, Jordan (Larissa) Wolfe, Taylor (Chris Hilli…
Chuck Henkel is turning 80 on July 7. His family would like your help in celebrating him on this monumentous occasion with a card shower.
Marie Harper is celebrating her 100th birthday this month. Marie Johanna Barry was born on June 23, 1920, in Akron, Colo. She moved to Battle Creek with her family in the late 1920s. She attended school in Battle Creek through age 16.
The family of Kenneth Wieting is having a card shower for his 80th birthday on June 27. His family includes his wife, Diana Wieting; children Lucinda Llewellyn of Plainview and Perry (Jill) Wieting of Pierce; along with five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The family of Francis Keil is requesting a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6. We are thankful for your endurance of so many health problems. His family includes his wife, Janet; daughter Debbie and husband Paul; son Brad; grandsons Mitchell and Taylor, Parker and Chelsea, …
Carole Kimmel is turning 80 on June 28! The Wietecha and Kimmel families would like your help celebrating her on this momentous occasion with a card shower.
JoAnn Tiedgen will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 1. To help her celebrate, the family is throwing a card shower. We invite you to join us in the celebration to honor her special day. A “walk down memory lane” note will draw out her smile and laughter, and brighten her day! Please send …
-