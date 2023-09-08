Cheryl Meier

We would like to wish a happy 75th birthday to Cheryl Meier on Tuesday, Sept. 12. You are a special daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Cheryl is blessed with daughters Catherine O'Brien, Rebecca Bravo and Rachael Barlow, as well as eight grandchildren.

You may send special wishes to Cheryl at P.O. Box 273, Orchard, NE 68764.

The family of Kathy Bartscher would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Her family includes her husband, Larry; daughter Dawn (Aaron) Musson and Kelli (Greg) Wacker; and grandchildren Reese and Piper Lowe and Cale and Hailey Wacker.

Happy birthday to Kenneth Ray Schwager on Saturday, Sept. 16, and also celebrating all our family milestones in September. We will cherish the old memories and celebrate the new.

Happy 90th birthday to Arvolene Martin on Saturday, Sept. 16. Please join us in celebrating her with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to Arvolene at 123 Harrison St., Beemer, NE 68716.

Help us in celebrating Terry Lichtenberg’s 70th birthday on Friday, Sept. 15, with a card shower!