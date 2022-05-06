Cheryl Delp

The family of Cheryl Delp would like to honor her with a card shower for her 72nd birthday on May 12.

Cards can be sent to 1409 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Ron Miller

Please help celebrate Ron Miller's 80th birthday on May 19 with a card shower. In honor of the special occasion, if you have a special memory or story of him, please include that with the card.