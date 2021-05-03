The family of Cheryl Delp would like to honor her with a card shower for her 71st birthday on May 12.
Cards can be mailed to 1409 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
The family of Cheryl Delp would like to honor her with a card shower for her 71st birthday on May 12.
The family of Kathy Moser would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on May 14. Her family includes sons Joe (Suzan) Moser of Lincoln and Rob (Linda) Moser of Round Rock, Texas; son-in-law Kevin Salvatori of Lincoln; and seven grandchildren. Her husband, Paul, and daugh…
Please join the family of Jerri Koinzan for an 90th birthday open house on Sunday, May 2, from 2-4 p.m. at The Flats, 705 W. Eighth St., Neligh. Cake and refreshments will be served.
Alice Ryan will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 4. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.
Marvin Freudenburg’s family is requesting a card shower to honor his 75th birthday on April 22. Marvin’s family includes his spouse, Sandy Freudenburg; sons Nicholas Freudenburg of Norfolk and Aaron Freudenburg of Lynnwood, Wash.; and granddaughter Ava Freudenburg of Lynnwood.
The family of Roger Love would like to honor his 80th birthday on April 29 with a card shower. He celebrates with his son, Bret (Brenda), daughter Heidi (Steve), along with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Elaine Marks will celebrate her 85th birthday on May 2. She is blessed with five children, Sally Shively of Norfolk, Mark Schwede (Carolyn) of Lincoln, Jeff Schwede (Betty) of Manitowoc, Wis., Shari Johnson (Steve) of Norfolk and Sandy Martin (Jeff) of Albion. She has 13 grandchildren and 15…
Jean Wickett will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 24. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
The family of Phyllis Kouba is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on April 21.