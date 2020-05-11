The family of Cheryl Delp would like to honor her with a card shower for her 70th birthday on May 12.
Cards can be mailed to 1409 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Clair Stoakes is requesting a card shower in honor of his 100th birthday on May 15, 2020.
Bev “Bobbi” Brooks was born in Norfolk on May 8, 1940. She was a long-time hairdresser of over 46 years.
Marilyn Glaser celebrated her 80th birthday on May 7. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.
Happy 80th birthday on May 7, Marilyn Heier! We are so thankful for the wonderful and loving Christian wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma you are! Your kids and grandkids love to play marbles and cards at your house and treasure the gifts you’ve made for us over the years. We love you more…
Ma. Mom. Mommy. Grandma! Donna Short is turning the big 7-0 on May 4! Happy 70th birthday, we hope you have a great day!
Please help Duane Hansen, formerly of Stanton, celebrate his 87th birthday with a card shower. Duane was born May 11, 1933, on the family farm north of Stanton where he lived for 79 years until entering the Veterans Home. He was married for 54 years to Lois Kristine who passed away in 2012. …
The family of Ambra R. Morris would like to honor her with a card shower for her 100th birthday on May 10, 2020. A family gathering will happen at a later date.
The family of LeRoy Wortman is requesting a card shower to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on May 9. Cards can be sent to him at 52547 858 Road, Neligh, NE 68756.
