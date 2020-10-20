Cherry Urwiler

Cherry (Gade, Johnson) Urwiler of Laurel will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Oct 27. Her family would like to request a card shower to celebrate.
Cherry was married to Gary Johnson until his passing in 1978. She later married Walter Urwiler who passed away in 2011.
Cherry has three children, Mina (Bill) Young of Laurel, Mona (Forrest) Kramer of Waterbury and Matt (Cathy) Johnson of Lincoln. She also has three stepchildren all of Laurel, Greg (Deb) Urwiler, Steve (Mitzi) Urwiler and Laurie (Leland) Carson. She has 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Cherry worked for the telephone company for 28 years until her retirement.
Cards will reach her at P.O. Box 554, Laurel, NE 68745.