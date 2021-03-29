Charlotte Blunck

The family of Charlotte Blunck would like to honor her 90th birthday on April 5 with a card shower. She celebrates with her husband, Wayne; son David (Ladawn) Blunck; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 86539 544th Ave., Osmond, NE 68765.

Arvid Marks of Tilden will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 3. A card shower in his honor is requested by his family.

Betty Jean Gunter of Norfolk will have a 90th birthday on April 6. Her children and their spouses are Judy and John Head of Jones, Okla., John and Marilynn Gunter of Marshall, Minn., Jamey and Peggy Gunter of Norfolk and Janet and Toby Eisenach of Fort Morgan, Colo. She has 12 grandchildren,…

Eugene “Gene” Trine will be celebrating his 90th birthday on April 1. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Gene’s family includes his wife, Phyllis, and three children, Steve and Linda Trine of Keller, Texas, Denise Trine of Madison and Sheila and Paul Bloom of Tonganoxie, …

Addie Scheve will celebrate her 102nd birthday on March 30. Addie and her husband, the late Alvin, raised three children. She has nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Addie is a resident of Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Ron Benson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 30. His family includes his wife, Mary Lynn; daughter Jennifer and husband Omar Vargas of McKinney, Texas; son Brian and wife Abi of Yankton; and five grandchildren, Joaquin, Sienna, Sloane, Willa and Finnley.

The family of Joe Petsche would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 70th birthday on March 31. His family includes wife Evelyn Petsche; children Waylon (Julie) Petsche and Ginny (Galen) Beckman; along with their three grandchildren, Devon and Luke Beckman and Aylah Petsche.

The family of Phyllis M. Beck is requesting a card shower in honor of her 97th birthday on March 25. She reads six weekly and two daily papers a week. In the middle of June 2021, she passed the Nebraska State Bar Association exam 68 years ago!