The family of Charlene Bernat is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Cards will reach her at 301 E. Walnut, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Elaine Frederick is requesting a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Judene (Zechin) Abels wil celebrate her 80th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. She and her family are requesting a card shower in her honor. Cards may be sent to 1120 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Dennis R. Puls is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 7.
Phyllis Perrin will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Monday, Aug. 14. A card shower is being requested in her honor.
Kathy Cook, formerly of Norfolk and a teacher at Christ Lutheran School, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Friday, Aug. 18. Her family is requesting to celebrate her milestone birthday with a card shower.