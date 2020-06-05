Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy Dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.
Cards will reach him at 1905 W. Taylor, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of Carol Whipple would like to request a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday on June 8. Her family includes her husband Don; daughters: Sharyn (Mark) Ostrem of Wakonda, S.D., Denise (Gale) Bender of Norfolk, LaDonna (Brian) Schulz of Pierce; seven grandchildren, and four gre…
The family of Everett Breach would like to wish this handsome and hilarious man a very happy 90th birthday this Sunday! We love you, Dad and Grandpa, and are all wishing you the happiest of birthdays!
The Norven Mayer family requests a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, June 15. He was born in Herrick, S.D., and is a 3M retiree and Army veteran. Norven is a great storyteller with a humorous side. He has many friends, he enjoys being with at the Norfolk Senior Center and…
The family of Phyllis Titman is having a card shower for her 98th birthday which is on June 14.
Family and friends of Catherine “Cathy” Goodell of Norfolk would like to request a card shower celebrating her 70th birthday on June 7, 2020.
Like a cat with nine lives, Bob is celebrating 85 years of life on May 31, 2020. We are thankful to God for your life and recovery in all of your health problems. May God continue to bless you in the years to come.
The family of Mary Leffers is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 2. Mary has an infectious smile, a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. She is truly a blessing to everyone. Her family includes Denny (Dee) Leffers and Sandy (Bruce) Gillette, fiv…
