Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.
Cards will reach him at 1905 W. Taylor, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.
Cards will reach him at 1905 W. Taylor, Norfolk, NE 68701.
The family of June Werner would like to request a card shower celebrating her 90th birthday on June 22. Her family includes Linda (Larry) Tegeler and Larry (Vicky) Werner, all of Meadow Grove, Bev (Loren) Broberg of Tilden and Bonnie (Roger) Walker of Hoskins. June has 12 grandchildren and h…
Friends and family of Florence Peters of Wausa are requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, June 22.
The family of Barbara Timperley would like to honor her with a card shower on her 80th birthday on June 23. Plans for an open house have been canceled due to social distancing requirements.
Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.
The family of Carol Whipple would like to request a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday on June 8. Her family includes her husband Don; daughters: Sharyn (Mark) Ostrem of Wakonda, S.D., Denise (Gale) Bender of Norfolk, LaDonna (Brian) Schulz of Pierce; seven grandchildren, and four gre…
Long-time Wisner resident and Chevy Dealer, Carrol Kersten, will celebrate his 85th birthday on June 21, 2020. Carrol’s family is hosting a card shower in his honor.
The family of Everett Breach would like to wish this handsome and hilarious man a very happy 90th birthday this Sunday! We love you, Dad and Grandpa, and are all wishing you the happiest of birthdays!
The Norven Mayer family requests a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, June 15. He was born in Herrick, S.D., and is a 3M retiree and Army veteran. Norven is a great storyteller with a humorous side. He has many friends, he enjoys being with at the Norfolk Senior Center and…
The family of Phyllis Titman is having a card shower for her 98th birthday which is on June 14.
-