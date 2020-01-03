The family of Carolyn Wenke of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 12. Carolyn, who was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., is a graduate of Concordia High School and Teacher’s College in Seward. She was dedicated to her calling to Lutheran education, serving in several area schools during her 45-year career.
Carolyn’s family includes her late husband, Richard Wenke, and children Leigha and Fred Kern of Norfolk, Marc and Krista Bailey of Pierce, Holly Peitzmeier of Lincoln, and their families.
Cards can be mailed to Carolyn at 205 N. Fifth St., Pierce, NE 68767.