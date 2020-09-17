The family of Carole Nordby is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Sept. 27.
Cards can be sent to her at 56391 Highway 84, Hartington, NE 68739.
The family of Darlene Davis requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 27. Her family includes her late husband, John Davis, and children Timothy (Rhoda) Davis of Minneapolis and Paul (Suzy) Davis of St. Louis. She has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cards may…
Happy 80th birthday, Dottie McKeever! A drive-by birthday celebration for Dottie will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Let your car blinkers and window waves brighten Dottie’s milestone birthday! A box for cards will be provided. Enter Hillview Drive at Benjamin Avenue and f…
The family of Betty (Flesner) Matuska is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Sept. 25.
Floyd Melcher is turning 80 years old on Sept 29. His family invites you to shower him with birthday cards and memories. His family includes his wife of 52 years, Joyce (Moore) Melcher; four daughters, Ranae (Don) Eucker of Madison, Brenda Melcher of Broken Bow, Monica (Blake) Rotherham of N…
The family of Ramona Puls is requesting a card shower in honor of her 87th birthday on Sept. 30.
Melva Kube turns 80 on Sunday, Sept. 20! To celebrate, her family asks family and friends to shower her with birthday cards and phone calls. Her family includes son Bruce of Oxnard, Calif., and daughters Kay Shutt of Yankton and Sue Bartlett from Olathe, Kan. She has three grandchildren.
This lovely lady, Maxine Gutz, is turning 90 years old on Sept 21st. Her family invites you to shower her with birthday cards and memories. Her husband of 66 years is Arnold (Bud) Gutz, four daughters Linda Hansen, Barb Maxey of Norfolk, Deb (Jerry) Pohlmann of Lincoln, and Brenda (Ken) Schm…
The family of Teresa Schaecher would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sept. 22.
