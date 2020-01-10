Carol Palmer

The family of Carol Palmer is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 20.

Her family includes her husband, Duane; sons Ward (Karen) Putnam of Omaha, the late Todd (Peg) Putnam, Ken (Shelly) Palmer, Kevin (Jodi) Palmer, all of Norfolk; daughters Teresa (Craig) Carstens of Meadow Grove, Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait of Norfolk and Tammy (Joe) Crooker of Ainsworth; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to her at 3501 N. Bentsen Palm Drive, Lot #92, Mission, Texas 78574.

The family of Lavonne Kohl would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on Jan. 20.

Arllys Hansen will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s social hall in Stanton.

The family of Carol Palmer is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 20.

The children of Dean Mackeprang of Bloomfield are requesting a card shower in honor of Dean’s 80th birthday on Jan. 18. Dean and his wife, Doris, are the parents of Kevin, Wayne (Kristel), Curt (Christy) and Anthony (Kristy), all of Bloomfield, and Kathy (James) of Sioux Falls, S.D. Together…

You're invited to celebrate Alvin Arens' 90th birthday! The family will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Spirit Center, 2612 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.

Jill Alexander

Please help us celebrate Jill Thomsen Alexander’s 70th birthday on Jan. 17 with a card shower. Kind words can be sent to 20275 Hopper St., Elkhorn, NE 68022. Personal remembrances would be perfect!

The family of Eldon “Bud” Hetrick of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Jan. 15.

The family of Carolyn Wenke of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 12. Carolyn, who was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., is a graduate of Concordia High School and Teacher’s College in Seward. She was dedicated to her calling to Lutheran education, serving in seve…

The family of Joanne Benshoof is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Jan. 9. Her family includes her husband, Kermit; three daughters and families; eight grandchildren and families; and seven great-grandchildren. Cards will reach her at 1705 E. Sycamore Ave., Norfolk, N…