The family of Carol Palmer is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on Jan. 20.
Her family includes her husband, Duane; sons Ward (Karen) Putnam of Omaha, the late Todd (Peg) Putnam, Ken (Shelly) Palmer, Kevin (Jodi) Palmer, all of Norfolk; daughters Teresa (Craig) Carstens of Meadow Grove, Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait of Norfolk and Tammy (Joe) Crooker of Ainsworth; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to her at 3501 N. Bentsen Palm Drive, Lot #92, Mission, Texas 78574.