We are requesting a card shower in honor of our mother’s 85th birthday on May 28.
Cards can reach her at Carol Helsing, 811 S. Main St., Randolph, NE 68771. We Love you, mom! Love, Sheryl, Lori, Julie, Kathy, Corinne and Jennifer.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
We are requesting a card shower in honor of our mother’s 85th birthday on May 28.
Cards can reach her at Carol Helsing, 811 S. Main St., Randolph, NE 68771. We Love you, mom! Love, Sheryl, Lori, Julie, Kathy, Corinne and Jennifer.
The family of Mary Leffers is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday, June 2. Mary has an infectious smile, a heart of gold and a wonderful sense of humor. She is truly a blessing to everyone. Her family includes Denny (Dee) Leffers and Sandy (Bruce) Gillette, fiv…
The family of Lonnie Patras of Norfolk is requesting a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 29.
Like a cat with nine lives, Bob is celebrating 85 years of life on May 31, 2020. We are thankful to God for your life and recover in all of your health problems. May God continue to bless you in the years to come.
The family of Marvis Wilcox would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 27.
Laurine Miller of Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will celebrate her 98th birthday on May 25. A card shower in her honor is requested.
The family of Danny Olson would like to honor him with a card shower for his 60th birthday on May 23.
The family of Shirley Hughes would like to request a card shower celebrating her 80th birthday on May 25. The shower is given by Shirley’s husband, Rod Hughes; daughters Rhonda and (Chris) Thompson and Shelly Hughes; and grandsons Ryan, Jackson and Walker Thompson.
The family of Valery Neesen is requesting a card shower to honor his 90th birthday on May 22, 2020.
-