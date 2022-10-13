The family of Carol Freudenburg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday. Her birthday is on Monday, Oct. 17.
Please send cards to P.O. Box 982, Madison, NE 68748-0982.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and Monona County in Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
The family of Vera Olson is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE 68729.
The family of Barb Carstens is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cards may be sent to 510 N. 34th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Eleanor Hahn will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Please help Eleanor celebrate by sending her a card to 1120 N. First St., Norfolk, NE 68701.
