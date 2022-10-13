Carol Freudenburg

The family of Carol Freudenburg is requesting a card shower in honor of her 75th birthday. Her birthday is on Monday, Oct. 17.

Please send cards to P.O. Box 982, Madison, NE 68748-0982.

Vera Olson

The family of Vera Olson is requesting a card shower for her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Cards can be sent to her at P.O. Box 289, Creighton, NE 68729.

Barb Carstens

The family of Barb Carstens is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cards may be sent to 510 N. 34th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Eleanor Hahn

Eleanor Hahn will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Please help Eleanor celebrate by sending her a card to 1120 N. First St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

