Bonnie Geiger

Please help the family of Bonnie (Gates) Geiger celebrate her 80th birthday on Feb. 8 with a call or text to 402-649-8657. Cards will reach her at 2308 Bel Air Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Tags
In other news
The open house for Dorothy Pfeifer's 90th birthday has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the Humphrey St. Francis church basement. Cake and beverages will be served. No gifts please. Masks are recommended. The family apologizes for any inconvenience.
Please join us as we celebrate the 85th birthday of Jeanette Eisenhauer with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Beemer Legion Hall/Senior Center located on Main Street in Beemer.
Janette (Mittelstaedt) Amen will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 10, 2022. Greetings may be sent to 6225 S. 34th St., #142, Lincoln, NE 68516.
"Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art." Please join us in wishing JoAnn Pfeifer, our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother a happy 88th birthday with a card shower. JoAnn's birthday is Feb. 4.
Please help the family of Bonnie (Gates) Geiger celebrate her 80th birthday on Feb. 8 with a call or text to 402-649-8657. Cards will reach her at 2308 Bel Air Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Leona Kasik will turn 95 on Feb. 16. Her children invite you to help her celebrate her 95 years with a card shower.