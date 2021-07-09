The family of Bonnie Baird is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on July 20h. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 215 Lincoln St., Wayne, NE 68787. She would love to hear from you!
In other news
Tony Wewel will be celebrating his 82nd birthday on July 11. Birthday wishes will reach him at 1601 Peabody Ave., Creighton, NE 68729.
The family of Karen Hurtig is requesting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on July 8. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 1221 W. Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. She would love to hear from you!
Bonnie Grothe of Hoskins will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 12. A card shower in her honor is requested.
Irene Schwede Dunklau is turning 80. Her family would like to invite you to an open house in her honor on Sunday, July 11, at the Hadar Community Building from 1-4 p.m.
The family of Sharon Burmester is asking you to please help her celebrate her 80th birthday on July 11 by sending a note or card to her at 1218 Blue Stem Circle, Norfolk, NE 68701. Thank you very much.
The family of Darlene Zobel is requesting a card shower in honor of her 94th birthday on July 10. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to the Stanton Health Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton NE 68779.
It’s a party and you are invited! Come help Edith “Dee Dee” Grant celebrate her 100th birthday at an open house on Saturday, July 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Tilden Public Library. No gifts, please. Your presence is her gift.
The family of Jim Smutny is requesting a card shower in honor of his 75th birthday on June 28.
Kathryn Brooks is turning 99 on July 1. To family and friends, please help us celebrate this milestone with birthday wishes sent to 207 Trailridge Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.