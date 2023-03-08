Please join us in celebrating Billy Schlueter's 85th birthday on Thursday, March 16. Let's make his day special and shower him with cards.
Billy's family includes his wife, Glenda Schlueter; daughters Kim Schlueter and Shelly (Tony) Coover; grandchildren Kassandra (Buddy) Whited and Kyle (Donna) Coover; great-granddaughter Hazel Coover; and three great-grandsons, Logan and Alister Whited and Asher Coover.
Please send your greetings with a story or two of your favorite memories (if you can think of any) to the Stanton Medical Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.