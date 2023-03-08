Billy Schlueter

Please join us in celebrating Billy Schlueter's 85th birthday on Thursday, March 16. Let's make his day special and shower him with cards.

Billy's family includes his wife, Glenda Schlueter; daughters Kim Schlueter and Shelly (Tony) Coover; grandchildren Kassandra (Buddy) Whited and Kyle (Donna) Coover; great-granddaughter Hazel Coover; and three great-grandsons, Logan and Alister Whited and Asher Coover.

Please send your greetings with a story or two of your favorite memories (if you can think of any) to the Stanton Medical Center, P.O. Box 407, Stanton, NE 68779.

