Bill Baker of Norfolk celebrated his 80th birthday on Aug. 30. His family would still like to celebrate with a card shower! He was born on Aug. 30, 1940, in Wakefield to the late Kenneth and Viola Baker
He is married to Bev Baker. They have six children, Keith and Treasa Baker of Sloan, Iowa, Kevin Baker, Vicki and Clayton Scheffler, Vonis (deceased) and Valerie Williams, all of Norfolk, and Valissa and Chad Tegeler of Battle Creek. He has 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cards will reach him at 1006 Southern Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.