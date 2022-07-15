Life-long resident of Northeast Nebraska, Bill Alderson, currently of Elgin, will be celebrating his 85th birthday this August.

Bill, son of Irvie Alderson and Pearl Alderson Flakus, graduated from Neligh and served in the Navy prior to marrying Beverly Overton of Oakdale. Bill and Bev have two children, Stephanie (Lance) Mortensen of Kenosha, Wis., and Billy Alderson II of Oakdale. He has six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Bill and his wife Bev have been active in their church and community and have devoted hours of service since his retirement from NPPD to the Antelope County Food Bank and Neligh Lions Club. He still enjoys working in their yard and doing small projects around the house and riding his John Deere.

His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are hosting a card shower for this milestone event. We are asking you to help celebrate this wonderful man.

Please take a moment to write him a special note, encouragement, greetings, etc.

These cards and notes can be delivered to P.O. Box 161, Elgin, NE 68636. We are asking that all cards be received by Aug. 1, 2022.

In other news

Johnny Goeller

Johnny Goeller

Johnny Goeller's family is hosting a celebration for his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 31, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Copper Family Community Center in Pilger.

Jean Nordhues

Jean Nordhues

In celebration of Jean Nordhues’ 90th birthday on July 22, her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Laurita Nitz

Laurita Nitz

The family of Laurita Nitz of Pierce is requesting a card shower in honor of her 85th birthday on Wednesday, July 27.

Lois Reed

Lois Reed

Lois Reed will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 23, 2022. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor.

MaryAnn Novotny

MaryAnn Novotny

MaryAnn (Storek) Novotny, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 95th birthday on July 26. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Dorothy Reigle

Dorothy Reigle

Dorothy Reigle will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 26. Her family includes daughter and son-in-law Carol and Bob Rotherham of Norfolk, son and daughter-in-law John and Jeanne Reigle of Madison, daughter Julie Reigle of Lakewood, Colo., and daughter and son-in-law Connie and Rory Weidner…

Dennis Aldag

Dennis Aldag

Dennis Aldag of Battle Creek will be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 20.