Life-long resident of Northeast Nebraska, Bill Alderson, currently of Elgin, will be celebrating his 85th birthday this August.
Bill, son of Irvie Alderson and Pearl Alderson Flakus, graduated from Neligh and served in the Navy prior to marrying Beverly Overton of Oakdale. Bill and Bev have two children, Stephanie (Lance) Mortensen of Kenosha, Wis., and Billy Alderson II of Oakdale. He has six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Bill and his wife Bev have been active in their church and community and have devoted hours of service since his retirement from NPPD to the Antelope County Food Bank and Neligh Lions Club. He still enjoys working in their yard and doing small projects around the house and riding his John Deere.
His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are hosting a card shower for this milestone event. We are asking you to help celebrate this wonderful man.
Please take a moment to write him a special note, encouragement, greetings, etc.
These cards and notes can be delivered to P.O. Box 161, Elgin, NE 68636. We are asking that all cards be received by Aug. 1, 2022.