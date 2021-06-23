The family of Beverly Sprieck is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on June 27.
Cards will reach her at 57112 840th Road, Pilger, NE 68768.
The family of Fauneil Weible is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on June 26.
Come celebrate Norfolk’s own David Thompson for his 50th birthday. The celebration will be held Saturday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m. at District Table & Tap in downtown Norfolk.
Phyllis Titman's family is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday on June 14.
The family of Richard “Bud” Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on June 11. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 8849 Executive Woods Drive, Apt #123, Lincoln, NE 68512. He would love to hear from you!
Darlene “Cookie” Butterfield will be celebrating her 89th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.
The family of Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on June 10.
Theodore Reeg Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 15. A card shower in his honor is requested by his children.
Bertha “Bert” Colman will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 14, 2021. Her children would like to honor her with a card shower. Bertha recently moved from the farm she and her late husband lived on for over 70 years to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O'Neill.