Beverly Sprieck

The family of Beverly Sprieck is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on June 27.

Cards will reach her at 57112 840th Road, Pilger, NE 68768.

The family of Beverly Sprieck is requesting a card shower for her 80th birthday on June 27.

Fauneil Weible

The family of Fauneil Weible is requesting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on June 26.

David Thompson

Come celebrate Norfolk’s own David Thompson for his 50th birthday. The celebration will be held Saturday, June 19, from 2-4 p.m. at District Table & Tap in downtown Norfolk.

Phyllis Titman

Phyllis Titman's family is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday on June 14.

Richard Johnson

The family of Richard “Bud” Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on June 11. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 8849 Executive Woods Drive, Apt #123, Lincoln, NE 68512. He would love to hear from you!

Darlene Butterfield

Darlene “Cookie” Butterfield will be celebrating her 89th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.

Kylene Chamberlin

The family of Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on June 10.

Theodore Reeg Jr.

Theodore Reeg Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 15. A card shower in his honor is requested by his children.

Bertha Colman

Bertha “Bert” Colman will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 14, 2021. Her children would like to honor her with a card shower. Bertha recently moved from the farm she and her late husband lived on for over 70 years to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O'Neill.