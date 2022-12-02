Beverly Rokahr

Beverly Rokahr is celebrating her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Please send your cards to 87193 510th Ave., Page, NE 68766.

Marvin Werkmeister

Marvin Werkmeister is celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 1. His family says, “Keep the birthday cards coming!" Marvin and his wife, Virginia, lived in Columbus in the late 1950s and early 1960's, but have lived in Tilden since 1966.