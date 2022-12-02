Beverly Rokahr is celebrating her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Please send your cards to 87193 510th Ave., Page, NE 68766.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Marvin Werkmeister is celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 1. His family says, “Keep the birthday cards coming!" Marvin and his wife, Virginia, lived in Columbus in the late 1950s and early 1960's, but have lived in Tilden since 1966.