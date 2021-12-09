Beverly Kortje

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Wayne,
Cuming, and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Monona County.
* WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slick roads
and periods of reduced visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If
you must travel, be prepared with a winter weather travel kit in
case you should become stranded.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
