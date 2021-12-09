Beverly Kortje

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Madison, Stanton, Wayne, Cuming, and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If you must travel, be prepared with a winter weather travel kit in case you should become stranded. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. &&