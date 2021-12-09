Beverly Kortje

A card shower has been requested for Beverly (Retzlaff) Kortje for her 85th birthday on Dec. 16. Her living children are David (Sandra) Kortje of Benton, Kan., and Kimberly (Rick) Ruhl of Lincoln. Her family also includes her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A family dinner will be held in her honor.

Birthday wishes and cards can be sent to her at 1000 N. 11th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Arlis Erickson

You're invited to take part in an 85th birthday celebration in honor of Arlis V. Erickson. It's difficult to spend time away, missing our loved ones every day. And while this time is very hard, let's celebrate Arlis with a letter or card. Share a memory, laugh or something sappy, you're thou…