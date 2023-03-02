Betty Walmsley

Betty Walmsley is turning 90 on Sunday, March 12. If you asked her for one word that describes her life, she would say “blessed.” God has blessed her with her husband of 72 years, Don; five daughters; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and her first great-great-grandchild (just don’t ask her to tell you all their names). The greatest blessing, however, is Jesus and through Him the hope of heaven. His deep and faithful love and presence in all of life’s ups and downs has sustained her.

We invite you to celebrate her with us by sending a card to 2700 W. Nucor Road, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Larry “Porky” Young will be 80 years young on March 19. His family, Sam and Karen Kohler, Robert and Vickie Jenkins, John and Margret Jenkins, along with their families, will be hosting an open house at the Norfolk VFW from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Your presence is the only gift requested.

The family of Ron Neisius of Pilger would like to request a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday on Tuesday, March 7.