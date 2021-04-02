The family of Betty Uttecht would like to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on April 11 with a card shower.
Cards will reach her at 54961 830 Road, Madison, NE 68748.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $5.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Winds...From the south-southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 to 23 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
The family of Betty Uttecht would like to celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday on April 11 with a card shower.
Bernice Walters is turning 90! Come celebrate her day on Saturday, April 10, with an open house at the Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd., Norfolk, from 2-4 p.m. No gifts are requested.
Joy Henkel will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 14. Joy and her late husband, Bill, raised three daughters, Susan and Ken Peters of Pierce, Sharon Henkel of Lincoln and Sandy and Dan Keenan of North Platte. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joy is a resident of th…
The family of Charlotte Blunck would like to honor her 90th birthday on April 5 with a card shower. She celebrates with her husband, Wayne; son David (Ladawn) Blunck; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arvid Marks of Tilden will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 3. A card shower in his honor is requested by his family.
Betty Jean Gunter of Norfolk will have a 90th birthday on April 6. Her children and their spouses are Judy and John Head of Jones, Okla., John and Marilynn Gunter of Marshall, Minn., Jamey and Peggy Gunter of Norfolk and Janet and Toby Eisenach of Fort Morgan, Colo. She has 12 grandchildren,…
Eugene “Gene” Trine will be celebrating his 90th birthday on April 1. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Gene’s family includes his wife, Phyllis, and three children, Steve and Linda Trine of Keller, Texas, Denise Trine of Madison and Sheila and Paul Bloom of Tonganoxie, …
Addie Scheve will celebrate her 102nd birthday on March 30. Addie and her husband, the late Alvin, raised three children. She has nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Addie is a resident of Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Ron Benson will be celebrating his 80th birthday on March 30. His family includes his wife, Mary Lynn; daughter Jennifer and husband Omar Vargas of McKinney, Texas; son Brian and wife Abi of Yankton; and five grandchildren, Joaquin, Sienna, Sloane, Willa and Finnley.