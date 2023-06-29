Beth Reeves

The family of Beth Reeves is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday, July 16. Cards will reach her at 220 B N. 34th St., Norfolk, NE 68701.

The family of Donna J. Rector would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 85th birthday on Tuesday, July 11. Donna has been active in the Norfolk comunity for over 50 years, including at Elkhorn Valley Public Schools, Norfolk Catholic High School, Norfolk Public Schools,…

