Bertha Colman

Bertha “Bert” Colman will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 14, 2021. Her children would like to honor her with a card shower. Bertha recently moved from the farm she and her late husband lived on for over 70 years to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O'Neill.

Bertha and her late husband, George Jr., are the parents of three children, Brenda (Russ) Brandts of Rosamond, Calif., Bernice (Ron) Janzing of Sioux City, Iowa, and the late Randy. She has 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

She worked many years at the M&M Bakery/Cafe and retired from McIntosh Jewelry in O'Neill. She loves gardening and sewing rugs and quilts.

Please send birthday cards to Evergreen Assisted Living, 1600 N. Harrison St., #202, O'Neill, NE 68763.

Phyllis Titman

Phyllis Titman's family is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday on June 14.

The family of Richard “Bud” Johnson is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on June 11. Please help us celebrate by sending your birthday wishes to 8849 Executive Woods Drive, Apt #123, Lincoln, NE 68512. He would love to hear from you!

Darlene “Cookie” Butterfield will be celebrating her 89th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.

The family of Kylene Chamberlin is requesting a card shower in honor of her 70th birthday on June 10.

Theodore Reeg Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 15. A card shower in his honor is requested by his children.

Willis Schlote’s family is requesting a card shower in honor of his 98th birthday on June 8. Willis and the late Norma Schlote had three children: Loy (Nancy) Schlote of Plainfield, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna of Osmond and Lyle (Mona) Schlote of Norfolk. Willis has three grandchildren and thr…

Shirley Koertje of Bloomfield will be celebrating her 95th birthday on June 9. A card shower in her honor is requested by her family.

Dorothy (Schutt) Staub will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 7, 2021. Her children would love to honor her with a card shower. Dorothy continues to live on the farm where she and her late husband, Clarence, lived their entire 68 years of married life. She is a great cook and keeps busy ga…