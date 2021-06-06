Bertha Colman

Bertha “Bert” Colman will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 14, 2021. Her children would like to honor her with a card shower. Bertha recently moved from the farm she and her late husband lived on for over 70 years to the Evergreen Assisted Living in O'Neill.
Bertha and her late husband, George Jr., are the parents of three children, Brenda (Russ) Brandts of Rosamond, Calif., Bernice (Ron) Janzing of Sioux City, Iowa, and the late Randy. She has 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
She worked many years at the M&M Bakery/Cafe and retired from McIntosh Jewelry in O'Neill. She loves gardening and sewing rugs and quilts.
Please send birthday cards to Evergreen Assisted Living, 1600 N. Harrison St., #202, O'Neill, NE 68763.